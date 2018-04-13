In One Word What is Your City Famous For?
Earlier this week we took to Facebook and asked you guys to describe what your city is famous for by using only one word.
What single collection of letters would capture everything there is about your town? Waterfall? Capitol? University? River? We'll bend the rules and accept some two word answers too.
Judging by the answers people really love or kinda hate their towns. And there are a lot of towns in the Sioux Empire that are famous for food.
Can you guess what city people are talking about when they from these words?
- Big Melons
- Carson
- Zebra Doughnuts
- Pizza Ranch
- DiGiacomos
- Zebra Palace
- Zoo (Henry Doorly)
- Rednecks
- Lakes
- Coca-Cola
- Bakery
- UFO'S
- Boring
- Tournaments
- Paper
- Ice cream
- Cigars
- Arch
- Blizzards
- Packing plant
- Gossip
- Blueberry festival
- Jolly popcorn
- Potholes
- Terry Redlin
- BIG coins
- Country Jam
- An Explosion
- Pork
- Fair
- Clowns
And about three dozen people said Falls. I'm guessing they are talking about Falls Park. At least I hope, I wouldn't like to be in a town that is famous for a whole lot of falling down.
