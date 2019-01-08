The phrase "dress for success" has always been very weighty and its implication accurate. When you look well put together, odds are good you will also feel that way. This feeling, as any well-dressed woman can tell you, can lead to a real boost in confidence.

That rise in assuredness is just what is needed when one is entering, or re-entering the working world. For some women, that clothing can be the difference between finding employment and continuing to struggle. Especially when the clothing comes with a support network, educational resources and mentoring.

This is the essence of the EmBe signature program Dress For Success . Its mission is "to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life".

To support the work of Dress for Success Sioux Falls , EmBe is presenting the 6th Annual "In Her Shoes" Empowerment Breakfast on Thursday, February 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 AM. This year the featured speaker is Meredith Walker, co-founder of Amy Poehler's Smart Girls organization.

This will be a special morning of inspiration, enlightenment, and encouragement, as you hear from women whose lives have been enriched and changed with the support of the Dress for Success program.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Full and half tables are also available for purchase.

For more information see EmBe Dress for Success , or call Erin Bosch at 605-610-0665.