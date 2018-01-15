Improve Your Heart with These Healthy For Good Tips
When the New Year started, did you think about the things you'd like to improve in 2018? Maybe being healthy was one of the things you hoped to work on in the coming year. If so, the American Heart Association has launched a way to take little steps each day in their Healthy for Good program.
Join me daily for facebook live videos with helpful tips on small changes toward being heart healthy. As you participate, you could also win prizes from the American Heart Association.
Healthy for Good is all building up toward one of our biggest events of the year, Go Red for Women, January 30th at the Sioux Falls Convention center in Sioux Falls.