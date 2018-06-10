Important Dates for NBA Fans this Summer

With the NBA Finals coming to a end as the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA fans are looking for things to do between now and the beginning of next season.

Well, I am here to help.

For basketball fans, there are many opportunities to fulfill your desire for hoops all summer long.

- WNBA season is under way and the last possible Finals dates is September 16.

- June 21, the 2018 NBA Draft is in Barclays Center and will air on ESPN.

- July 1, new league year and free agents can verbally agree with teams

- July 2 - July 17, NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and coverage will air on ESPN's family of networks and NBA TV

- September Training Camp begins

See, I was telling the truth. The basketball world doesn't just stop after the NBA Finals. Enjoy the summer of hoops and a new NBA season will be here before you know it.