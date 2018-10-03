What Would be the Impact if Badlands Motor Speedway is Torn Down?

The big news of the plan to disassemble and eliminate the existence of badlands Motor Speedway is not sitting well with many race fans. It's also disappointing news for many business owners.

Formerly Huset's Speedway, the racing history began at the track way back in 1954. the facility was known as one of the premier tracks in the nation for sprint car racing.

I personally have a very close tie to the history of racing that the track holds. My first time visiting the track was the Summer of 1968. There was an immediate effect that I experienced from being at Huset's Speedway.

I was already, as a little boy, enjoying racing from attending at a track in another town. But after one night at Huset's, I was a full-fledged race fan for life.

I eventually became the track announcer from 1995 thru 2015. After 21 seasons in that role, I feel qualified in making some statements on what I think the impact of removing the track will have.

From an economic standpoint, business owners will miss out on a lot of revenue from thousands of people that would be attending racing events You look at what one single event of any kind can do to fuel a local economy, well the racetrack ran events every week during Summer.

The big impact I see is also a major blow to racing in general all around us. Like my story stated earlier, thousands of people became race fans by going to Huset's Speedway.

The results of that are countless. Because they became racing fans, they started following NASCAR perhaps. Or became a race car driver. Look how many Sioux Falls drivers became famous names in racing.

Doug Wolfgang became known worldwide. Top World of Outlaws driver Donny Schatz got his start learning how to drive a sprint car at Huset's. And the list goes on.

All of this will end after the removal of the track. Let's hope a new owner is found before the bulldozers move in.