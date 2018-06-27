Imagine Dragons Brought Music and so Much More to Sioux Falls

We must speak openingly and directly about depression, and anxiety. I was diagnosed with depression many years ago, I have a therapist and it's nothing to be ashamed of, it does not make me weak, it does not make me broken, it doesn't hold me back from doing things that I love. If you think that your suffering from this don't hold it in, talk to your parents, talk to your friends, if it's available to you see a therapist. It makes you incredibly wise, incredibly strong. You are not broken, you are not broken, I understand the numbness, life gets better I promise, there is light up ahead, continue, continue, continue, your life is always worth living, always, always, always, never take it from us, never, never, never, never, never!