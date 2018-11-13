Illusionist Jay Owenhouse Bringing his show to Sioux City

He has been featured on shows like, "Master of Illusions," and his live shows have been voted as one of the best top 10 in America. He operates the second largest touring magic show in the United States and performs illusions originally done by Harry Houdini. The Salt Lake Tribune calls him “Simply Amazing!” and The Tokyo Times calls the elaborate production “Truly Magic, a Must See!”

Jay Owenhouse has created quite a name for himself and now he is bringing his "Dare to Believe," show to the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Friday, January 11, 2019, at 7:30 PM. Tickets prices range from $29-$79 and are set to go on sale Friday, November 16 at 10:00 AM. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can either go to the Tyson Events Center box office, online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 855-333-8771.

Source: siouxcityjournal.com