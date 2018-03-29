IHop’s New Creations Menu Is Taking Breakfast to a New Level

IHOP is changing the breakfast game with their six new breakfast creations. The popular restaurant chain just added six new entrees that have my mouth watering and my stomach growling.





First theirs the Signature Pancake Sliders that uses silver dollar pancakes as the bread for a breakfast sandwich stuffed with a scrambled egg omelette, turkey sausage, bacon, American cheese, and a sweet maple glaze.

Second is the Waffle Stack where there are six slices of bacon between the Belgian waffle triangles, as well as two eggs, white cheddar, and the same sweet maple glaze.

Other items on the creation menu include the Create Your Own Melt, the Homestyle Corned Beef Hash, Buttermilk Biscuit and Gravy, and a Southwest Scramble. All of these entrees are available right now at IHOP. So come Easter Sunday, why not take the entire family out for some delicious breakfast!

