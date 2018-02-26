It's like Christmas morning for pancake lovers. IHOP is once again celebrating National Pancake Day with a free stack of original buttermilk pancakes for customers between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27.

It's "pancakes with a purpose" as you can donate to help children battling critical illnesses. Every stack served helps us reach our goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations, including the Children's Miracle Network , Shriner's Hhos[itals for Children, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Since IHOP National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP's guests have raised close to $30 million for our community partners.

Every stack counts so ahead and donate to this awesome cause and get a free stack of original buttermilk pancakes in return.

The IHOP restaurant in Sioux Falls is located at 4510 W 41ST St.

Limit one offer per guest. Dine-in only.

