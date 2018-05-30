For some eating alone can be a relaxing and enjoyable thing. I personally love to eat alone. I have no problem walking into a restaurant and requesting a table for one.

But according to a study done by Oxford Economics, if you regularly eat meals alone, you may be doing yourself more harm than good.

The study found a strong correlation between eating alone and being unhappy. People who eat alone scored 7.9 points lower in terms of happiness than the national average.

Just last year the same researchers found that the more people eat with others, the more likely they are to feel happy and satisfied with their lives.

Robin Dunbar, a professor of psychology who worked on the Oxford University study, says one of the biggest predictors of physical and mental health problem is loneliness.

He says the evidence shows that if you're someone who's lonely and isolated, your chance of suffering a major long-term health condition is significantly increased.

So if that's you - if you regularly eat alone - how about you pick up the phone and ask a friend to join you. It may just save your life.

