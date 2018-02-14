If You Recognize These Clues Please Contact Sioux Falls Police

Law enforcement is going back to the well to try to catch a criminal. Please contact authorities if the person involved in the photos or the sweater worn by the suspect jogs the memory.

Monday afternoon at the Hy-Vee location at 57th Street and Cliff Avenue is when and where it happened. A man pulled a knife on a woman, lunged at her and knocked her down in the process.

His goal was to grab her purse. He eventually did and left on foot. Fortunately the woman was not injured.

The pictures that Sioux Falls Police submitted for the public to review are images from the scene depicting one of the suspect running away, another with the suspect far in the distance and one of the sweatshirt that the suspect is believed to have worn during the crime.

It’s a common thing to have police submit pictures and surveillance video in an attempt to nab suspects. The coincidence is pretty thick because on the same day that the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office used the public’s help to arrest Shaun Ruegge of multiple crimes.

