If You Lost a Bong on SDSU Campus It’s Been Found
The end of the year in college is tough, especially with finals going on right now and all the late night studying. It can make you forgetful.
So can smoking weed.
Someone lost their bong on campus and the South Dakota State University Police Department found it. The often amusing SDSU PD Facebook wrote:
Someone lost this weird flower vase with side water spout in one of the parking lots. There are no flowers in it but you can always pick up some more. If it is yours please claim it at the SDSU PD and explain why it smells so funny. #UPD101 #drugsarebadmkay
I'm guessing no one has come to claim the item so if you have to have it back to get you through finals it's probably waiting for you right now. I have a couple friends who work there, I could let them know you're coming.
See Also: