If You Have a Pet Turtle, Be Careful

They may seem cute and kids love to play with them, but pet turtles can make you sick. That's why since 1975 the FDA has banned the sale of small pet turtles.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections in humans linked to contact with pet turtles.

So far, 37 people have gotten sick in 13 states - 16 people so sick that they had to be hospitalized.

The CDC says it expects the outbreak to keep growing because consumers are unaware of the risk and some refuse to heed the warning.