If You Grew Up In The 90’s Here’s Your Favorite Toys

Every year, every generation, every decade has its favorite things...from songs to movies to books to...

Toys.

You had a favorite toy (or two or three) when you were in those 'growing up' years. Of course, if you grew up in, say, the 1950's it would be different than if you grew up in the 1970's.

What's good for one generation is, well, either boring or flat-out dumb to another.

Let's take a look back a ways, to the 1990's.

If you were a kid of the 90's, there's a real good chance you had one of the toys/games that are listed in the short video below. Power Rangers? Game Boy? Pokemon? Tamagotchi? Any of those names ring a bell?

Yes, they were all 'must have' for those young un's of the 1990's. The Top 15 are listed below. I'm thinkin' there's a real possibility you had at least one (or maybe five).

And of course, for those of us that didn't grow up in the 90's, those of us with an older person's bones, we can look at this list and say 'Oh yeah, I remember when that was in the house!'

