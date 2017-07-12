If You Could What Advice Would You Give Your Younger Self?
If you could go back in time and write a note to your younger self, what would you write? But let's make it interesting - you can only use two words.
That's the question I recently posted on my Facebook page. Following are some of the responses I've received so far:
- Rob Swenson - Computers computers
- Mike Erb - Enter college
- Mark T. Sternhagen - Get vaccinated
- Sarah Anschutz - Buy Microsoft
- Shelley Lynn - Have fun
- Jason Rygg - Stop worrying
- Deb McDonald - Life's short
- Sherri Buresh Johnson - Stop worrying
- Jeff Vostad - RE - LAX
- Korrine Jones - Start retirement
- Trent Rentsch - Be afraid
- Dave Degner - Not her
- Gloria Kannas - Enjoy life
- Gwen Nelson Smith - Love more
- Sue Vanzo - Go easy
- Patty Wheeler - Hang on
- Penny Karrer - Stay single
- Sandy Bolt - Be Patient
- Sara Dye - Go big
- Tiffany Wilber - I don't
- Karla Stearns Willson - Do over
- Carol Prouty - Thanks parents.
- Joel Fluth Buy Microsoft
- Theresa Kenyon - Always pray
- Lyn Roetzel - Take chances
- Dan Varns - Don't marry
- Daniel Lund - Slow down
- Karen Tellinghuisen - Love life
- Roger Nolan - Wasn't me
- Susan Fantle - Pay attention
- Kathleen Nelson - Be still
- Bill Rikkers Buy Microsoft
- Jerry Berg - Go big
- Dallas Wayne Dobbins - Chase beauty
- Reed Uthe - Technology investments
- Scot Uthe - Get serious
- Tiffany Hohwieler Evans - You're enough
- Louis Hentges - Another beer
- Greg Kludt - Apple IPO
- James Mulhair - Have faith
- Lisa Teachout Be stronger
- Lynette Ustad Hofer - Love yourself
- Kim Bartling - Be still
- Howard Persing - Hang on
- Mary Rink - Forgive yourself
- Gavin Wigg - Invest Amazon
- Michael Collins - Buy Microsoft.
- Myron Persing - Have fun
- Gail Andera Be patient!
- Barbara Smither - Don't spend
- Kimberly Kremlacek - Be yourself
- Deb Wendt Klebanoff - Do it
As you can see, a lot of good advice - for the most part. There are a few that have me scratching my head like "wasn't me," "get vaccinated, or "I don't."
