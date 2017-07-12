If You Could What Advice Would You Give Your Younger Self?

If you could go back in time and write a note to your younger self, what would you write? But let's make it interesting - you can only use two words.

That's the question I recently posted on my Facebook page. Following are some of the responses I've received so far:

  • Rob Swenson - Computers computers
  • Mike Erb - Enter college
  • Mark T. Sternhagen - Get vaccinated
  • Sarah Anschutz - Buy Microsoft
  • Shelley Lynn - Have fun
  • Jason Rygg - Stop worrying
  • Deb McDonald - Life's short
  • Sherri Buresh Johnson - Stop worrying
  • Jeff Vostad - RE - LAX
  • Korrine Jones - Start retirement
  • Trent Rentsch - Be afraid
  • Dave Degner - Not her
  • Gloria Kannas - Enjoy life
  • Gwen Nelson Smith - Love more
  • Sue Vanzo - Go easy
  • Patty Wheeler - Hang on
  • Penny Karrer - Stay single
  • Sandy Bolt - Be Patient
  • Sara Dye - Go big
  • Tiffany Wilber - I don't
  • Karla Stearns Willson - Do over
  • Carol Prouty - Thanks parents.
  • Joel Fluth Buy Microsoft
  • Theresa Kenyon - Always pray
  • Lyn Roetzel - Take chances
  • Dan Varns - Don't marry
  • Daniel Lund - Slow down
  • Karen Tellinghuisen - Love life
  • Roger Nolan - Wasn't me
  • Susan Fantle - Pay attention
  • Kathleen Nelson - Be still
  • Bill Rikkers Buy Microsoft
  • Jerry Berg - Go big
  • Dallas Wayne Dobbins - Chase beauty
  • Reed Uthe - Technology investments
  • Scot Uthe - Get serious
  • Tiffany Hohwieler Evans - You're enough
  • Louis Hentges - Another beer
  • Greg Kludt - Apple IPO
  • James Mulhair - Have faith
  • Lisa Teachout Be stronger
  • Lynette Ustad Hofer - Love yourself
  • Kim Bartling - Be still
  • Howard Persing - Hang on
  • Mary Rink - Forgive yourself
  • Gavin Wigg - Invest Amazon
  • Michael Collins - Buy Microsoft.
  • Myron Persing - Have fun
  • Gail Andera Be patient!
  • Barbara Smither - Don't spend
  • Kimberly Kremlacek - Be yourself
  • Deb Wendt Klebanoff - Do it

As  you can see, a lot of good advice - for the most part. There are a few that have me scratching my head like "wasn't me," "get vaccinated, or "I don't."

If you would like to join in on the survey (and the fun), here's a link to my Facebook page.

