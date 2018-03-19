If You Bought a Playstation 3, Sony Owes you $65

If you bought an original-style "fat" Playstation 3 from 2006-2010 you may be entitled to $65 from Sony! The reason behind it is that when those systems were released, they offered a feature called "Other OS."

According to Polygon, in April 2010 Sony removed this feature due to security concerns. This angered users enough to file a lawsuit and Sony, facing accusations of false advertisement, agreed to settle in October 2016. Users were originally scheduled to get $55, but since not many people have placed a claim that total has since been increased to $65.

To claim your piece of the $3.75 million settlement, you must first confirm that you're qualified to receive it. Submit your PS3 serial number, or the PlayStation Network Sign-In ID (email address) you used to create a PlayStation account associated with your Fat PS3. The PlayStation 3 you purchased needs to be a 20 GB, 40 GB, 60 GB or 80 GB model.

If you have questions, you can call 855-720-1264, email at info@otherOSsettlement.com or go to OtherOSSettlement for more details. You have until April 15 to file your claim.

