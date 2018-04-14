If you're hoping we've had our last snowstorm, you're not so lucky. According to the Old Farmers' Almanac, there is more snow and moisture on the way in April. So, when will it get warmer? The Almanac releases a 60-day long range forecast .

Our long range forecasts can be used to make more informed decisions about future plans that depend on the weather, from vacations and weddings to sporting events and outdoor activities.

According to the Almanac, the week of April 15-21 it is supposed to be sunny and cool for the Upper Midwest. There are more rain and snow showers and cooler temps for the week of April 22-26 and then just showers and cooler temps from April 27-30.

As you can see, that's not our typical Spring.

May will start off cool and rainy with showers possible from May 1-19. By May 24, we might start to warm up. The Almanac shows a few thunderstorms and warmer temps from May 24-31, just in time for Memorial Day. Temps will still be below average in May.

I bet you're thinking we'll need our winter coats this Summer. This is South Dakota! We go from one extreme to another. According to the Old Farmers' Almanac, this summer is going to be hotter than normal in late June, July and early to mid-August. We'll even see warmer than normal temps in September and October. As for precipitation, we'll be near normal for most of the summer.

Instead of complaining about a few inches of snow in April, think about our extra long summer that is heading our way.

This forecast is for the Upper Midwest region which includes South Dakota, North Dakota, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The Old Farmers' Almanac is a great resource for not only weather prediction, but for gardening tips and more. My mom religiously planted her garden by the Almanac, and we always had a bountiful harvest.

See Also