Icy Conditions Making Drive Home Treacherous

After a little dusting of snow early this morning freezing rain this afternoon is making things dicey around Sioux Falls.

Highways in and outside of town are wet and slippery in places according to SafeTravelUSA.com , but when you get on the side streets is when you really have to be careful. They haven't been treated yet.

After picking up my kids from school today I managed to slide an entire car length past the end of my driveway. I also slipped merely stepping out of my truck and nearly fell on rear. Year old sidewalk salt found in my garage took care of that problem.

When you're driving in your neighborhood slow down way sooner than you think you need to. After a second excursion away from home I returned and slowed much sooner than the first time and still managed to slide too far past my driveway to make the turn in.