Icon Lounge to Host Heroes and Villains Cabaret

It's that time of the year when cabin fever starts to set in. Every South Dakotan is all too familiar with cabin fever, it always hits this part of the country every January and February, when the sub-zero temps, have you cooped up inside with nothing to do.

Lucky for you, the Good Night Theatre Collective and the Icon Lounge have this years cabin fever cure.

KSFY TV is reporting the Good Night Theatre Collective is almost ready to kickoff their first performance for the 2019 season.

Up first, "The Heroes and Villains Cabaret," the good and bad guys of movies, Broadway and beyond.

Shows are planned for Thursday and Friday (January 24 and 25) at the Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls. Performances both nights starting at 8 PM.

According to KSFY , Good Night Theatre Collective shows are for adults, ages 18 and over. Tickets can be purchased here in advance, or for $20.00 at the door the night of the shows.

Source: KSFY TV