I Wonder If Garth Will Do This When He Comes To Sioux Falls?

Garth Brooks is coming to Sioux Falls to do a record seven shows at the Denny Sanford Premier Center starting Friday, September 15.

Lately, Garth has been showing audience members some real love. At a concert he gave one engaged couple a honeymoon in Hawaii.

In the video above from a show in Los Angeles you can see Garth helping a couple with a gender reveal. It turns out the couple is having a girl. They have promised to name their baby Brooks. And Garth said he'd pay for her college education.

So here's a question for you, would you name your baby after someone if they offered to pay for your kids college education?

