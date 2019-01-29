The 2019 Opening Night from Super Bowl week is in the books but my photo bomb of the NFL Network broadcast left their host in shock.

Scott Hanson who normally anchors the great coverage of NFL Redzone headlined Opening Night as the main host inside State Farm Arena for the big event.

I decided I needed to be on the show as well, so I carefully positioned myself right behind Scott and then turned and smiled all while taking a picture on the big screen.

As you can see Scott was shocked at my actions...

In all seriousness, Scott was having fun with it on Twitter after my amazing appearances on his show.

Opening night was a blast and for my personal record books, I will count this as a big time win for me.