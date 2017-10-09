I Love Life: Sioux Falls Pastor Responds To Last Week’s Las Vegas Shooting

Pastor Jeff Hayes of Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls recalls the moment he learned of the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

"I got up. It was early in the morning. Of course all the news stations were covering the tragic story. I was just shocked. I thought 'here it does again.' During this time we learned that 58 people were killed and hundreds of people were wounded. Probably thousands more were scarred mentally."

If you're having a difficult time coping with the event, Pastor Hayes offers this advice.

"I think it's important that people go through tragedies together. It's easy to be scarred emotionally from a loss. Sometimes it's easy to hibernate as well and go into the fetal position. You become a fortress and trying to protect yourself from what's going on. I think it's good when people get together, talk and work

through their grief."

Just as important is this: Don't isolate yourself!

"That's right. Don't insulate. You have to be person that participates in life. I feel our faith can help us through the tough times. So many Bible scriptures come to my mind. Jesus said 'in this world you will have trouble.' He certainly got that right. But, He also told his followers 'take heart I have overcome the world."

Pastor Hayes says prayer is especially important as we grieve our losses.

"We can be glued to the television sets or to the computer as we see and read about all the tragedies taking place. We can be almost possessed by the negative affects of all the information. Can we instead have some quiet time and say 'Lord, I don[t know what's up. But, I am going to pray and trust you.'"

For I Love life, I'm Jerry Dahmen