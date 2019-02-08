I Finally Tried Chick-fil-A

Whenever we ask our Facebook friends what restaurant they want to see come to Sioux Falls, Chick-fil-A is always towards the top of the list. I've always wondered what all the hype was about. How could a fast food restaurant have chicken sandwiches that tasted that good?

On a recent trip to Sioux City, Iowa, I made it a point to try a Chick-fil-A sandwich. Sioux City has two locations, one inside the Southern Hills Mall and one outside the Southern Hills Mall , both on Sergeant Road.

We walked in and were immediately greeted. One of the first things we noticed was every employee, instead of saying "you're welcome," said "my pleasure." All of the employees actually looked like they enjoyed working there. I don't know if the "my pleasure" thing is something that is said at all Chick-fil-A locations, but it was a nice touch.

Now, on to the food. I ordered a plain Chick-fil-A sandwich with no pickles, waffle fries, and a pop. I don't remember the price, but it was very reasonable. So far, so good.

Only a few minutes passed and our food was delivered to our table. Now, let's see what the food tastes like. It's time for the moment of truth.

I usually put ketchup on everything, but after one bite of the chicken sandwich, I knew it wasn't going to be needed. If Chick-fil-A ever comes to Sioux Falls, you can count on me to help pay the electric bill. I would drive-thru three to four times a week for that chicken sandwich.

It was not like a typical fast food chicken sandwich that tastes like a processed chicken patty. The chicken tasted like a real chicken breast and the breading wasn't overly seasoned. It almost had a sweetness to the breading. It was the perfect, fast food chicken sandwich.

The waffle fries were a nice accompaniment to the sandwich. For a not-so-ordinary sandwich, it wouldn't seem right to serve ordinary shoestring fries.

My friends Dusti and Merri had chicken nuggets and waffle fries. I tried one of the nuggets and they tasted like chunks of heaven. It tasted like the nuggets were dredged in the same breading as the chicken sandwich. They were very good, but I'm a sandwich girl.

They both also tried the Chick-fil-A sauce which is a combination of honey mustard and BBQ sauce (possibly a hint of ranch). I'm not a mustard fan, so I didn't dunk my nuggets. You can actually buy an 8-ounce tub of the Chick-fil-A sauce if you can't live without it.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

There are many sites available for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Sioux Falls and they are quite affordable to open. Want to open a Chick-fil-A in Sioux Falls, here's what you need to know .