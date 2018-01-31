I Filled Out My Tax Return. Now When Will I Get My Refund?

Monday, January 29 was the first day you could fill out your 2017 tax return with the IRS. Many tax preparing websites offer free file. Find a list at IRS.gov. If you're receiving a refund you'll probably want to fill out your paperwork as soon as possible. On the other hand, if you need to send a check to the IRS, you might choose to wait until 11:59:59 PM on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 to drop your envelope in the mail.

If you're one of the nearly 40 million Americans receiving a refund this year, here is when you might expect to receive the money you overpaid to the government. According to TheMilitaryWallet.com :

These are estimated dates based on previous tax refund schedules released by the IRS. The IRS no longer publishes these tax refund charts, due to their auditing process.

Tax Return Accepted By IRS Direct Deposit Sent* Paper Check Mailed*

before11:00 am between…

Jan 29 and Feb 04, 2018 Feb 12, 2018 Feb 16, 2018

Feb 05 and Feb 11, 2018 Feb 19, 2018 Feb 23, 2018

Feb 12 and Feb 18, 2018 Feb 26, 2018 Mar 2, 2018

Feb 19 and Feb 25, 2018 Mar 5, 2018 Mar 9, 2018

Feb 26 and Mar 04, 2018 Mar 12, 2018 Mar 16, 2018

Mar 05 and Mar 11, 2018 Mar 19, 2018 Mar 23, 2018

Mar 12 and Mar 18, 2018 Mar 26, 2018 Mar 30, 2018

Mar 19 and Mar 25, 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Apr 6, 2018

Mar 26 and Apr 01, 2018 Apr 9, 20178 Apr 13, 2018

Apr 02 and Apr 08, 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Apr 20, 2018

Apr 09 and Apr 15, 2018 Apr 23, 2018 Apr 27, 2018

Apr 16 and Apr 22, 2018 Apr 30, 2018 May 4, 2018

Apr 23 and Apr 29, 2018 May 7, 2018 May 11, 2018

Apr 30 and May 06, 2018 May 14, 2018 May 18, 2018

May 07 and May 13, 2018 May 21, 201 May 25, 2018

May 14 and May 20, 2018 May 28, 2018 Jun 1, 2018

May 21 and May 27, 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Jun 8, 2018

May 28 and Jun 03, 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Jun 15, 2018

Jun 04 and Jun 10, 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Jun 22, 2018

Jun 11 and Jun 17, 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Jun 29, 2018

Jun 18 and Jun 24, 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Jul 6, 2018

Jun 25 and Jul 01, 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Jul 13, 2018

Jul 02 and Jul 08, 2018 Jul 16, 2018 Jul 20, 2018

Jul 09 and Jul 15, 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Jul 27, 2018

Jul 16 and Jul 22, 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Aug 3, 2018

Jul 23 and Jul 29, 2018 Aug 4, 2018 Aug 10, 2018

Jul 30 and Aug 05, 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Aug 17, 2018

Aug 06 and Aug 12, 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Aug 24, 2018

Aug 13 and Aug 19, 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Aug 31, 2018

Aug 20 and Aug 26, 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Sep 7, 2018

Aug 27 and Sep 02, 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Sep 14, 2018

Sep 03 and Sep 09, 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Sep 21, 2018

Sep 10 and Sep 16, 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Sep 28, 2018

Sep 17 and Sep 23, 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Oct 5, 2018

Sep 24 and Sep 30, 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Oct 12, 2018

Oct 01 and Oct 07, 2018 Oct 15, 2018 Oct 19, 2018

Oct 08 and Oct 14, 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Oct 26, 2018

