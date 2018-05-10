I Don’t Get The Fascination With Harry And Meghan’s Wedding

It was almost 250 years ago when it happened. We said to the British 'OK, enough, we don't want to have anything more to do with you. We're leaving, see ya later alligator.' Then, there was a little skirmish about it called the Revolutionary War and that was that. (That's the shortened version, it was a little more involved than that).

We never ever, ever wanted anything to do with those nasty British again. We cut the cord, we became independent. As far as we were concerned, it was over. We didn't care what those folks across the pond did.

Well, except of course, if there was a Royal Wedding. Then we became obsessed.

It's happening Saturday, May 19. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot and apparently we all want to be there. And if we can't (and believe me, we can't), we at least are going to watch. By the millions here in the colonies...I mean, the United States. And billions around the world.

And I don't get it.

I hope it's not sacrilege, but I don't care. It's not that I have anything against Harry and Meghan. I assume they're fine human beings and I wish them all the very best in their future together. They look like a great couple, good people. Happy Wedding Day kids, and go get 'em!

But I don't get why everyone (well, not everyone but...yeah everyone) is experiencing Royal Wedding-mania. Or maybe I do.

One of my, uh, younger friends commented 'Geez, have you ever seen anything like this?'

Yes. Yes I have. In fact, I can pinpoint it for you.

July 29, 1981. Do the names Charles and Diana ring any bells? Same thing, different names. In fact, bigger than this little Royal coupling. That day more than 35 years ago the world went berserk, watching around the world the wedding of the year, the decade, the century. A fairy tale wedding that had a poor ending. But it was world-wide bliss that day.

And I didn't get it then. Or now.

It's not that I still have resentment over that revolution thing all those years ago. Heck no, I got over that not long after Paul Revere had stabled and fed his horse after his gallop around the colonies.

I hope these kids do well, I hope the wedding goes off without a hitch (although a Groomsman fainting is kinda cool), I hope everyone is happy and safe and they live together in love for the rest of their lives. I really do.

But I won't be watching. I have a 9-year-old I want to watch play baseball. He's really starting to get the hang of the game, and it's a hoot to watch and cheer.

So best of luck Harry and Meghan! And best of luck Bennett, smack that ball over that center field fence!

