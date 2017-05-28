I-90 Will Be Heavily Patrolled Over Memorial Weekend – and Police Dogs Are Riding Along

In order to make sure travelers are abiding by the rules of the road over the busy Memorial Day weekend, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Minnesota Highway Patrol are combining forces.

According to the Associated Press , they'll be watching for speeding, seat belt use, aggressive driving, impaired driver, and drug trafficking. In many of the patrol cars, the police dogs will get a ride-along.

If we incorporate a little CB chat here, there will be a "bear-in-the-air" (patrol aircraft) and plenty of "Kojak with a Kodak" (police with radar) to help keep an eye on I-90 from the Wyoming border to the Wisconsin border.

AAA reported earlier this week that over 39 million Americans will be hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend, the most since 2005 - so the roads will be extra busy.