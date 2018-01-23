I-29 South Finally Reopens with a Travel Caution

After Monday's (January 22) winter storm that left right at four inches of new snow on Sioux Falls, we now have a forecast free of snow for the rest of the week. Actually sunshine and a bit warmer temperatures are what's on tap.

Even though Monday was not fun, we were feeling lucky as our friends to the South received much more of a winter blast. I-29 South of Sioux Falls was closed due to unsafe travel conditions.

But now, the South Dakota transportation and public safety officials have reopened it South to the Iowa border.

However, they're cautioning that travel still might be difficult after heavy snow from Monday's storm has compacted on the roadway and created slippery conditions. Plus, visibility is still an issue with high winds and blowing snow.

There were numerous vehicles including big trucks, that went out of control on this area of the interstate highway on Monday.

The much heavier snowfall South of Sioux Falls saw over 14 inches in Yankton.

