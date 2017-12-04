Sioux Falls, DOT to Hold Open House to Discuss I-29 Overpass

The next proposed I-29 overpass will be presented to the public this week.

The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Engineering Division and the South Dakota Department of Transportation will host a public open house to discuss 85th Street from Sundowner Avenue to Louise Avenue, including the I-29 Overpass Environmental Assessment.

The public open house will take place on Tuesday, December 5th from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Tea City Hall located at 600 East 1st Street in Tea.

Findings of the Environmental Assessment will be part of the presentation.

During this time, the public will also have the opportunity to present written comments. Area residents, daily commuters, and all interested persons in this project are encouraged to attend.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: