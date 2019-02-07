I-29 Closed from Sioux Falls to Fargo

Out of concern for the safety of those behind the wheel, the South Dakota Department of Transportation and Public Safety is closing I-29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.

The closure was enacted at 5:00 PM on Thursday (February 7) at Sioux Falls and at 6:00 PM at Brookings. North Dakota officials have closed I-29 from the South Dakota border to Fargo as well. No travel is advised on State highways in the north and eastern portions of the state.

A blizzard warning in the area is making conditions unsafe for drivers and for those who operate the plows.

Public Information Officer Kristi Sandal says it's important to be careful on secondary roads, as no travel is advised. "Motorists are advised there is significant drifting on the Interstate and many state highways in the eastern part of the state that is making safe travel impossible. Officials expect heavy drifting overnight and into the morning hours, so travelers should plan accordingly and heed the closures and No Travel Advisories."

Crews are anticipating the roads to be safe to clear with plows on Friday (February 8) at 5:00 AM. Before heading out in the morning, check road condition information at SafeTravelUSA , on the SDDOT 511 app or by calling 5-1-1. Sign up for ClearPath511 to get closing and opening notifications directly to your phone or email.