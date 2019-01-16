I-229 Crash Details: Woman Veered into Oncoming Traffic

The Department of Public Safety has released further details about a fatal crash on one of the interstates within Sioux Falls.

During a busy rush hour Tuesday (January 15) just after 4:00 PM, a fatal crash closed a portion of I-229 southbound. According to Public Information Officer Tony Mangan, A woman driving near mile marker 9 left the roadway. "A 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was northbound on Interstate 229 when it veered to the left, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2010 Buick Lucerne."

The 25-year-old woman driving the Cavalier was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 65-year-old driver who was struck survived the crash, had to be extricated from her vehicle, and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the drivers have not yet been released, pending notification of relatives. I-229 was opened late last night. The investigation into the crash continues.