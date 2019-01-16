I-229 Crash Details: Woman Veered into Oncoming Traffic

Anthony Wright/Townsquare Media

The Department of Public Safety has released further details about a fatal crash on one of the interstates within Sioux Falls.

During a busy rush hour Tuesday (January 15) just after 4:00 PM, a fatal crash closed a portion of I-229 southbound. According to Public Information Officer Tony Mangan, A woman driving near mile marker 9 left the roadway. "A 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was northbound on Interstate 229 when it veered to the left, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2010 Buick Lucerne."

The 25-year-old woman driving the Cavalier was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 65-year-old driver who was struck survived the crash, had to be extricated from her vehicle, and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the drivers have not yet been released, pending notification of relatives. I-229 was opened late last night. The investigation into the crash continues.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Department of Public Safety, Fatal Crash, I-229
Categories: Articles, Main Street Cafe, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top