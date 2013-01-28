I-229 Closure Set for Friday Morning

I-229 will be closed on Friday morning for some brief utility work.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that both directions of the interstate will be stopped at Western Avenue while Xcel Energy moves lines for a project at Yankton Trail Park. Highway patrolmen will barricade and hold traffic until the work is completed.

Most commuters will probably not notice the closure. It is set to take place at 4:45 A.M. and scheduled to reopen at 5:00 A.M.