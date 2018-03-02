Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Scholarship Winners Announced

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program has been providing learning opportunities for young student-athletes since 2005. Money raised through sponsored events continues to be awarded through scholarships.

A new class of outstanding high school seniors has been selected to receive the third annual Legends for Kids Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes high school student athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. This year, the number of recipients increased to eight, up from seven in 2017.

The following graduating serniors were selected this year:

Carter Ades – Sioux Fall Roosevelt

Regan Benike – Castlewood

Kylie Carpenter – Waverly/South Shore

Elizabeth Duncan – Brandon Valley

Kevin Shan – Madison

Taylor VanderVelde – Sioux Falls Washington

Tyler VanHorssen – Sioux Falls Christian

Topher Zahn – Sioux Falls Washington

Every year the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends events get bigger and they continue to raise more and more money for kids in the Sioux Empire.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the 2018 Hy Vee/Sanford Legends coming in June.

