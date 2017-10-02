Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends provides learning opportunities for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps.

Applications are now being accepted for its grant and scholarship programs.

The Legends for Kids Youth Foundation Grant Program targets youth sports organizations that feature volunteer involvement and demonstrate the Legends goals of quality, integrity and character. The Legends for Youth Foundation grants can be utilized for capital expenditures only. Grant applications must be received by October 20, 2017.

Eight $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to seniors in the class of 2018 based on nominations from a school official. Nominations must be submitted by November 17, 2017.

