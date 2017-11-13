Hy-Vee Drive-Thru Has FREE Made from Scratch Donuts. Really!

Shhhhh! Don't tell mom.

It will be hard to resit but when it comes to donuts who can pass up a free one?

All this week November 13-17 Sioux Falls Hy Vee locations will be handing out free donuts to anyone pulling up to the drive thru. Just like when you drive up to get your groceries or your prescriptions.

Hy-Vee donuts are made fresh each morning with the freshest and best ingredients.

And don't be surprised if they ask you what you want on your donut! Could be caramel. Might be cereal. Or fresh fruit. How about a bacon topped donut?

Or if your're like grandpa a plain donut will do.

By the way a free cup of coffee goes with your donut.