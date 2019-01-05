Hy-Vee Voluntarily Recalls Cheesecake Mix

Take inventory of your kitchen cabinets and pantries. Certain cheesecake mixes need to be pulled out.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling its cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention today after receiving a letter from the supplier.

The voluntary recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with best if used by dates of December 6, 2018 through January 11, 2019. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The mixture was distributed to 117 of Hy-Vee’s 249 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between Dec. 6, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label.

Check this list of products that are being voluntarily recalled.