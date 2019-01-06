Hy-Vee Stores Start New Controlled Substance Prescription Policy

Hy-Vee stores are doing their part in 2019 to help combat the opioid epidemic that is facing our nation right now.

KSFY TV is reporting that as of (January 1), Hy-Vee has launched a new controlled substance policy. The new policy states that Hy-Vee pharmacies will no longer allow certain drug refills more than 72 hours early unless proper authorization is provided.

Senior vice president and chief health officer for Hy-Vee, Kristin Williams, issued a press release saying, “The opioid epidemic in the United States claims the lives of more than 100 people every day, and Hy-Vee is continually working to assist in the fight. Implementing this 72-hour policy is one more step toward combating the opioid epidemic in communities throughout the eight states we serve.”

According to KSFY , the drug naloxone, which helps to reverse an opioid overdose, is sold by the Hy-Vee stores. The store offers the drug to the public without a prescription.

Source: KSFY TV