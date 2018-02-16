Hy-Vee Sanford Legends for Kids Awards More Than $175,000 in Grant Money

Last year a record $210,000 was raised during the 2017 Hy-Vee Sanford Legends events in Sioux Falls which brought the total raised for kids programs to $1,890.000.

Once again the organization is reaching out with grant money to 74 groups with more than $175,000 through the Legends for Kids Youth Foundation Grant Program.

The recipients of these grants feature volunteer involvement and demonstrate the Legends goals of quality, integrity and character. In 2017, more than 37,000 people benefited from the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program.

Last year the number of people participating reached 4,500.

Free Legends Clinics 2,500

Legends Football Camp 693

Legends Banquet 965

Legends Golf Tournament 400

Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals are brought to Sioux Falls.

Watch for details about the 2018 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends event coming soon.

See Also: