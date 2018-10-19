Hy-Vee Recalls Multiple Meat and Potato Products

Time to check your fridge and freezer to see if you have any of the products in this new voluntary recall issued by Hy-Vee and announced by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ( FDA ) . These products could be contaminated with salmonella or listeria organisms which can cause serious or even fatal illnesses in young kids, the frail or elderly, and people with compromised immunity.

The list of unpleasant symptoms ranges from fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, to severe headaches and more. At this point in time, no illnesses have been reported, but "out of an abundance of caution" Hy-Vee is recalling 6 meat and potato items from all of their stores across their eight-state region.

This is the list of products:

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounces each

UPC Code 023092600000

UPC Code 023092600000 Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounces each UPC Code 023755400000

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounces each UPC Code 023100200000

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger – 6 ounces each

UPC Code 023168400000

UPC Code 023168400000 Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounces each

UPC Code 023164300000

UPC Code 023164300000 Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces

UPC Code 023266600000

All of these products have a "Best If Used By" date of Oct.22, 2018, or sooner.

If it turns out you do, do not prepare and eat them! Throw them away or return them to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

For more information see the Food and Drug Administration .

