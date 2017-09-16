Huskers AD Angry and Disappointed After Loss to NIU

Nebraska lost to Northern Illinois on Saturday 21-17 in Lincoln and it wasn't just the fans that were expressing their disappointment.

Huskers AD Shawn Eichorst had some choice words after the loss. saying "I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm disappointed."

Last week Eichorst announced head coach Mike Riley received an extension which is customary to add that year for recruiting purposes, but regardless, a loss to a non-Power5 school following that announcement is bad optics.

Tanner Lee is throwing the ball to the other team way too much, there are costly penalties and tough breaks all equalling a 1-2 start.

There is good news though for Husker fans as the defense has been much improved over the last 6 quarters and looks to be improving minute by minute.

Plus, the next two games are against two of the perceived worst teams in the conference as they will host Rutgers this week and travel to Illinois the following week.

A 3-2 record after those two games will be a refreshing moment for fans of Nebraska and more importantly the players as they start to ramp up the level of competition on their schedule.