Husker Football Schedules for Years to Come

The 2018 college football season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers is one to forget after a 0-6 overall start and 0-4 start in the Big10.

Last week's win over Minnesota was a refreshing step in the right direction after a catastrophic beginning to the Scott Frost era in Lincoln.

That said, the future is bright because Scott Frost is the head coach and the Huskers fans believe so as well.

So what does that future bring?

Time will tell if the ceiling is Big10 titles or trips to the College Football Playoff, but for the time being, lets look at what we know.

We know who the Huskers will be playing for the most part over the next few years and it can give fans a chance to escape the on field record this year and project what the on field record will look like moving forward.

Here is a look at the future football schedules for the Huskers over the next few seasons .