Hurricane Michael is breaking records already. CNN is reporting that the storm was the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle.

Brock Long, head of FEMA, has stated: "Unfortunately, this is a hurricane of the worst kind."

Here's what we know now:

Headed for the Carolinas, Michael is now the 4th strongest storm to ever strike the continental U.S.

The death toll from the storm is at least 2.

Real estate experts are already predicting billions in storm damage .

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, FL , with winds clocking in around 155 mph.

Hurricane Michael is a Category 4, but very close to being a Category 5 storm.

This may be the worst storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in 100 years.

Deadly storm surges are expected.

Cities far inland are expected to feel hurricane conditions.

Michael will make landfall with a direct hit on Panama City . Florida as a Category 4 storm. It will be the strongest storm to ever hit the city.