Sioux Falls and many other cities across the nation have seen their share of younger school age children not having enough to eat before their school day.

And that same issue is now seen at the college level.

According to KSFY TV a recent study found that 42% of community college students and 36% of university students do not get enough to eat. Although the survey did not include South Dakota officials at Southeast Technical Institute say food insecurity is an issue facing local students and they are hoping to implement a solution to take a bite out of hunger.

KSFY TV is reporting that Southeast Tech is partnering with Feeding South Dakota to start a program to bring a mobile food pantry to campus.

The mobile food pantry which hopes to be up and running by this September can offer students a solution according to school staff.

See Also: