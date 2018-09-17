Hundreds Participate in Annual Step up for Heroes Stair Climb

Saturday's sweltering heat didn't stop hundreds of people here in the Sioux Empire from participating in the Step Up for Heroes stair climb to honor all the brave firefighters and first responders who put their lives on the line in New York City on 9/11.

KSFY TV is reporting the event took place on Saturday, (September 15) at Howard Wood Field. Local first responders were joined by members of the community as they braved the 90 degree heat here in Sioux Falls to climb 110 flights of stairs, the same number of stairs that were in the twin towers on (September 11).

Steven Oberle with the Tea Fire Department told KSFY , “It’s hard to think it’s been 17 years since this happened and now we are still remembering, which is a great, we will never forget our fellow brothers and sisters that died that day."

In addition to honoring the fallen from 9/11, the Step Up for Heroes stair climb is also designed to help raise money for the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association.

Source: KSFY TV