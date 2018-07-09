Hundreds of Midwesterners Sickened by Del Monte Vegetables

More than 200 people in the Midwest have been sickened by vegetable products by Del Monte, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says and has issued a warning to consumers.

Hold on to your beans when we tell you that a parasite has been found in some Del Monte plastic vegetable trays.

Yikes!

The parasite has been known to cause an intestinal infection and at the time of this report, seven people have been hospitalized due to illness.

According to the CDC, "a total of 212 laboratory-confirmed cases of Cyclospora infection were reported in people who consumed pre-packaged Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip from 4 states."

The vegetable packages, which have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of June 17, 2018, have been recalled. They were sold at several supermarket chains in Midwestern states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa.

Many who have gotten sick have been diagnosed with an intestinal infection caused by a parasite. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue, and vomiting.

Additional information:

6 oz., 12 oz., and 28 oz. vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip. Recalled products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers. Recalled products were distributed to the following stores: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket, and Peapod.

