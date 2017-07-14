Humane Society Shows Off Cats With Ed Sheeran Parody



"Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran is a very catchy song and was even #1 for awhile. So what better song to show off all the cats up for adoption at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society?

The song is called "Fur on You" and it is all about how great cats are and why you should adopt! Plus, it features all the cats currently at the Humane Society so you can get a sneak peak at your future furry member of your family.

Ed would most likely approve. I'm not sure if he has cats, but he is good friends with Taylor Swift who has two cats, Meredith Gray and Olivia Benson. (I don't know why I know that.)

I have to be honest, I'm more of a dog person, but cats deserve love too!

For more information about the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and adoption click here.