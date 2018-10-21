Huether Family Match Pointe Center to Host USTA Tournaments

More big name tournaments are coming to Sioux Falls and this time it is the tennis world that will be excited.

The USTA announced last week that the Huether Family Match Pointe center will host multiple events coming to Sioux Falls.

The 2019 Match Pointe Tournament Series presented by Sanford Health is the USTA National Level 3 for boys and girls 14 and younger to be held January 26-28.

This event was hosted in Sioux Falls in 2018 as well.

One of the additions this year may be the biggest news of all, with the Huether Match Pointe scheduled to host the Match Pointe Jr Championships February 15-17.

Plus, three will be two Northern Section Level 5 events coming in February and April and a tournament series Level 6 tournament in April, September, and December.

Click here for more information on the Huether Family Match Pointe Center and the events that will be coming to Sioux Falls.