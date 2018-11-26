How’s This for a Show? Styx and Larry the Cable Guy. Seriously.
The legendary rock band Styx is coming to Sioux City's Tyson Event Center in 2019. This is cool news but the unexpected part their special guest: comedy legend Larry the Cable Guy.
It's a night full of rocks hits - and laughs - as the two acts get together on March 28.
But it's how the two met that's the most unusual. According to frontman Tommy Shaw, the band was in a convenience store in Sarasota, Florida many moons ago when they ran into Larry. They are both fans of each others work.
Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I’m ready! Are you? Let’s do this!!!” - Tommy Shaw.
Larry has a different memory of the meeting. He says although Styx music has been the soundtrack to his life, he's still trying to get the $28 back he loaned them for honeybuns and coffee from that chance meeting in Florida.
Tickets start at just $39.50 + fees and go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10 AM at the Tyson Events Center Box Office and OrpheumLive.