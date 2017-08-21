How You Can Watch Eclipse Around Sioux Falls

The National Weather Service forecast says it will more than likely be cloudy in and around Sioux Falls for Monday's solar eclipse of the sun.

NWS

Even if it is cloudy in Sioux Falls for the eclipse you can still experience the event.

NASA is Live Streaming the whole event all over the digital world. You can check out NASA's live coverage on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and other places.

Remember if are able to view the eclipse in the wild, be sure to use only approved eclipse viewing glasses.

See Also: