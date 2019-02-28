How We Can Help Fight Human Trafficking in Our Community

I've had the privilege to sit and learn from various organizations over the years and listen to the details of the causes and people they support.

There seems to be a pattern among groups of people who rally behind helping people.

It appears when helping fellow humans most organizations face similar struggles. I've noticed most of these organizations like most great humanitarian efforts have the same heavy lifting to do.

The groups I've talked to over the years could all use more resources, hands and feet to carry out the mission, the attention of politicians, and the voices of people like you and me.

Call to Freedom is one of those groups doing important work to help people.

Call to Freedom's mission according to their website:

Provide responsive services for victims of human trafficking

If you would like to put your time, talent, voice to a cause like this, or to learn more come to Call to Freedoms information luncheon March 14th.

Here is the official invite from Call to Freedom's Facebook page:

Fighting human trafficking in our community starts with one simple step: getting informed. Take that first step on Thursday, March 14 when you can have lunch on us while hearing about trafficking in our area. CTF's staff will have you up to speed in no time.

If you would like to attend Call to Freedom's March luncheon, please RSVP by clicking here.