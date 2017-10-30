How to Raise Smarter Kids

How can you get your children to do better in school? The most important thing to do is set a bedtime and stick to it.

At our house, bedtime is 8:00 PM on school nights. I know for a fact that it works.

The reason I firmly believe it, is because I find myself going to bed around the same time. And when I do, I feel so good the next day, that I perform much better at work.

I don't think it sets a good example to make your child go to bed, while you stay up late watching TV.

If they have to go to bed, you go to bed too. Nobody feels like they are being punished or singled out. What's fair is fair.

Children in homes with clear cut bedtime rules score higher on developmental tests, according to a study of 8,000 preschool children.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: